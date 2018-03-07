A panel on MSNBC cheered the imminent demise of “old, kind of crusty” conservatives who support the Second Amendment and prevent young people from enacting gun control measures.

Sunday on “AM Joy,” news anchor Joy Reid described conservatism as a “creepy, weird worldview” that “young people, who are a big, big cohort of the American population, do not share.”

She asked her panel: “At some point, does the conservative media run out of viewers?”

Kurt Bardella, a columnist for the Huffington Post, responded that there is “credence to the idea” that old conservatives, “through the process of evolution,” will “thankfully die off, and that will be the end of that.”

He then turned the discussion to immigration, accusing the conservative media of exaggerating crimes committed by illegal immigrants and downplaying those committed by white people.

“At the end of the day, the worldview that is espoused on conservative media and in places like Fox News paints this distorted picture that if a crime is committed by an illegal immigrant, it’s the worst tragedy ever imaginable,” Mr. Bardella said. “The family is pointed out at the State of the Union by the president of the United States when that happens. When a crime is committed instead by a white person, well, let’s make a thousand excuses for it.”

Among President Trump’s guests at this year’s State of the Union address were two couples from Long Island whose daughters were murdered in 2016 by MS-13 gang members wielding machetes and baseball bats.

The MSNBC panel said they are happy that conservatives are going to “thankfully die off.” pic.twitter.com/l0uTEQh92j — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 7, 2018

