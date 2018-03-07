SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Time is running out for bills from the Legislature to win approval from Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez.

Martinez has until noon on Wednesday to sign off on a bill that bundles together bipartisan public safety measures and to approve all or portions of a $6.3 billion spending bill from the Democrat-led Legislature.

Bills that are not signed do not go into effect - an outcome known as a pocket veto. Martinez has indicated general support for the Legislature’s spending priorities.

During a 30-day session that ended in February, lawmakers rallied around a package of public safety reforms designed to bolster police ranks, deter repeat drunken driving, toughen gun-possession penalties for violent felons, and better address addiction and health issues among prison inmates as they are released.

