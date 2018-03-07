Opioids were found to have no benefit over non-opioid medications in relieving chronic pain, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday.

The randomized clinical trial included 240 participants from Veteran Affairs primary care clinics who were seeking treatment for chronic pain related to their back, hip, knee or osteoarthritis. The average age of participants was 58.3 and majority male, with 32 female participants.

Researchers found that at a year of followup, pain intensity was significantly better in the non-opioid group and that adverse medication-related symptoms were more common in the opioid group.

Acetaminophen, or brand name paracetamol, was used as the non-opioid medication while the other pain-control regiment included morphine, oxycodone, or a combination of hydrocodone and acetaminophen.

“Treatment with opioids was not superior to treatment with nonopioid medications for improving pain-related function over 12 months,” the authors wrote in the conclusion. “Results do not support initiation of opioid therapy for moderate to severe chronic back pain or hip or knee osteoarthritis pain.”

The study was led by Dr. Erin Krebs of the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Health Care System.

