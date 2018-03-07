CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New England VA system’s regional director is retiring as an investigation finds “failed leadership at multiple levels” at the Veterans Administration during the Obama administration that put patients at a major hospital at risk.

Veterans Administration Secretary David Shulkin said Wednesday that Michael Mayo-Smith is retiring in the coming weeks. He spoke at a news conference where he pointed specifically to VA medical centers in the New England, Arizona, and Washington D.C. regions that needed improvements to address patient safety.

New Hampshire Reps. Annie Kuster and Carol Shea-Porter, both Democrats, had called for the removal of Mayo-Smith, saying he was unable to provide satisfactory answers to what he knew about deteriorating care at New Hampshire’s only veterans hospital, in Manchester.

The new regional director is Dr. Bryan Gamble.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.