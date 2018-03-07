Sen. Chris Murphy said that he believes the GOP could “finally pay a price” in the midterm election because of their inaction on gun control.

The Connecticut Democrat has been a top advocate for stricter gun control laws since the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in his home state, and said he believes the “anti-gun violence movement” over time will accumulate more political power than the NRA.

“This is a meaningful moment,” Mr. Murphy said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “I think 2018 is going to be the first year in which obstinance from the Republican Party - unwillingness to do anything is going to hurt them at the polls — especially in these suburban districts.”

Mr. Murphy said there is no sense of urgency on the issue following the recent shooting at a Florida high school last and said he is concerned that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, will prevent a debate on gun control from playing out in the Senate.

“If they do that I think there will be consequences in 2018 and that might be the fulcrum election when Republican finally pay a price for doing nothing,” he said.

