BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police say two students have been hurt in an accidental shooting at a high school in Alabama’s largest city.
Birmingham Police Sgt. Bryan Shelton told local media organizations that one of the students suffered life-threatening injuries.
Shelton called it an “accidental shooting” but details weren’t immediately available.
Authorities say the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.