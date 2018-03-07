BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police say two students have been hurt in an accidental shooting at a high school in Alabama’s largest city.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Bryan Shelton told local media organizations that one of the students suffered life-threatening injuries.

Shelton called it an “accidental shooting” but details weren’t immediately available.

Authorities say the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

