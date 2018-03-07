Sen. Ted Cruz said Wednesday that the turnout in his GOP primary race shows the blue wave that Democrats are counting on in the 2018 midterm is likely to come crashing up against a red wall in Texas.

Mr. Cruz pointed out that he received 1.3 million votes in Tuesday’s primary, while Rep. Beto O’Rourke gathered less than half those votes in the Democratic race.

“That doesn’t quite fit the narrative that a lot of folks in the media want to tell because every two years, every four years, Texas is always fixing to turn blue, but the nice values of it is in Texas at least there are a lot more conservatives than there are liberals,” Mr. Cruz said on CNN’s New Day.

Mr. Cruz said Mr. O’Rourke liberal stances on immigration and guns are out of sync with most Texans.

“Now those are wonderfully popular positions if you are running for the Senate in New York or Massachusetts or California, but this is Texas, and those are not the views of a vast majority of Texas,” Mr. Cruz said.

Mr. Cruz, though, said he is not taking anything for granted, particularly given the energy of the anti-Trump resistance movement.

“There is no doubt right now the extreme left is energized. They are angry. They hate the president,” the senator said. “We are seeing that in the fundraising numbers for Democrats all across the country. We are seeing that in turnout.”

