The head of the U.S. Forest Service is leaving his post immediately amid charges of sexual misconduct, saying he simply cannot combat media inaccuracies.

Tony Tooke notified Forest Service employees of his resignation Wednesday in an email released by multiple news organizations. A later statement by the agency’s parent — the U.S. Department of Agriculture — confirmed the departure.

A PBS NewsHour investigation last week claimed the Forest Service had a common culture of sexual harassment, assault, and retaliation. And USDA confirmed that it had “engaged an independent investigator” to probe Mr. Tooke.

Mr. Tooke’s letter said this all made him damaged goods that the agency would be better off without.

“I have been forthright during the review, but I cannot combat every inaccuracy that is reported in the news media,” he said.

But “I can control … the choice of a path for the future that is best for our employees, the Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. I must also think about what is best for my family. Therefore, I have decided that what is needed right now is for me to step down as Forest Service Chief and make way for a new leader that can ensure future success for all employees and the agency,” he wrote.

