President Trump, whose administration is waging a legal war with California over providing sanctuary to illegal immigrants, will make his first trip to California next week to inspect border wall prototypes near San Diego.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed Wednesday that Mr. Trump will make the trip, expected to take place on Tuesday.

Fox 5 in San Diego reported that the president will inspect the border wall prototypes built near the Otay Mesa port of entry. He is also expected to attend a Republican fundraiser in Los Angeles.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Wednesday the administration is suing California for shielding illegal immigrants from federal agents seeking to enforce immigration law. Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown called the administration’s move a “political stunt.”

