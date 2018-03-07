VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Kentucky to promote the Republican tax overhaul, which is shaping up as a key issue in this year’s midterm elections.

Pence is scheduled to visit a bakery in the central Kentucky town of Versailles on Wednesday to tout President Donald Trump’s biggest legislative accomplishment.

Republicans are pinning their hopes in part on the tax overhaul in trying to retain their congressional majorities in the November election.

Pence is visiting an area with a hotly contested congressional race. Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, who was first elected in 2012, has drawn several Democratic challengers in a district that has flipped back and forth between Republicans and Democrats in recent decades.

Pence visited Lexington last summer to promote efforts to uproot the Affordable Care Act.

