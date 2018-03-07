Embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, while serving as a top VA official in the Obama administration, took no action to fix chronic problems of dirty syringes and shortages at the agency’s medical center in Washington, according to an internal watchdog report released Wednesday.

The report by the VA’s inspector general found “failed leadership” and a “climate of complacency” at agency.

Following the release of the report, Mr. Shulkin announced Wednesday an overhaul of senior leadership at troubled VA hospitals across the country. He said he is replacing leaders of about 20 medical centers nationwide, including in Maryland and Virginia.

“It is time for this organization to do business differently,” Mr. Shulkin said at the Washington Medical Center. “These are urgent issues, and many of these issues are unacceptable.”

The report found that former Washington Medical Center Director Brian Hawkins, who was removed from his post last year, didn’t take adequate action to correct problems and had a management style described as “exclusionary, nonresponsive, resistant and/or intimidating.”

Mr. Shulkin told investigators that he expected the problems outlined in the report to be raised through the “usual” communication channels, starting at the local level to the regional office to VA headquarters. The report did not address whether Mr. Shulkin actually was warned about the problems by subordinates, but found an “unwillingness or inability of leaders to take responsibility for the effectiveness of their programs and operations.”

“Secretary Shulkin told interviewers he does not recall senior leaders’ bringing issues at the Medical Center relating to supplies, instruments, and equipment to his attention” while he was undersecretary from March 2015 to February 2017.

Among the problems uncovered were more than 10,000 open and pending prosthetic and sensory aid consults as of March 31, 2017, causing some patients to wait months for needed items.

Mr. Shulkin is already trying to weather a scandal about his travel expenses last year in Europe. The White House has up until now stated that President Trump still has confidence in Mr. Shulkin, the lone Cabinet member who is a holdover from the Obama administration.

VA Inspector General Michael Missal’s report found that poor accounting procedures resulted in taxpayer waste of at least $92 million in overpriced medical supplies.

While no patients died due to the safety issues at the Washington medical center, the report found, shortages of equipment resulted in lengthy hospitalizations, “prolonged or unnecessary anesthesia,” and cancellations of medical procedures.

The report said a dedicated staff of doctors and other personnel prevented the problems from resulting in patient deaths.

“In a number of situations, doctors and other health professionals borrowed supplies from a nearby hospital, conducted their own inventories, and took other steps in efforts to provide patients with quality and timely care,” the report said. “However, these stopgap measures are not accordant with an effectively managed healthcare facility. Moreover, patients were put at risk, such as when the lack of supplies or instruments caused surgical procedures to be canceled or delayed.”

The report said that since Mr. Shulkin replaced Mr. Hawkins, the medical center “has made progress in reducing the number of open and pending prosthetic consults, updating standard operating procedures and competencies in sterile processing of instruments, and the overall cleanliness of storage areas, among other improvements.”

House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Phil Roe, Tennessee Republican, said the findings are “unacceptable.”

“There are still several significant issues that have not been resolved at the [medical center], so I am grateful to Secretary Shulkin for being proactive in addressing the problems at the D.C. facility and across the department,” he said.

The medical center, which consists of a hospital and four outpatient clinics, served 72,265 patients in fiscal year 2016 and performed more than 3,000 surgical procedures from April 2016 through March 2017.

Of the 124 patient cases reviewed, the report documented problems with supplies, instruments, or equipment that affected 74 patients from Jan. 1, 2014, through September 2017.

For example, a patient was admitted in 2015 for a right hip replacement and received a local anesthetic, or nerve block. But the appropriate surgical instruments were not available, so the surgeon canceled the procedure.

“The patient, who could not walk immediately after the procedure, had to be admitted overnight until the effects from the anesthetic resolved,” subjecting the patient to the risks of an unnecessary nerve block and hospitalization, the report said.

The patient was readmitted three days later for a successful hip replacement.

Concerned Veterans for America Executive Director Dan Caldwell called the report “yet another disgraceful instance of a VA medial center not only failing to provide safe, reliable care to patients, but also failing to address it for months and years on end.”

“VA officials received reports of these lapses and did nothing for years,” he said. “This case is exactly why we our grass-roots army is working every day to pass legislation to expand health care choices for veterans.”

