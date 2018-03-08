Last month’s immigration debate didn’t spark a massive immediate wave of illegal immigration across the southwest border, according to new Homeland Security statistics released Thursday.

February usually sees a slight uptick in illegal immigrants nabbed, and this year was no exception, with a 2.4 percent increase compared to January. But it’s far from the surge some analysts had feared in the wake of the Senate’s debate over plans to offer millions of illegal immigrants a full pathway to citizenship.

Border Patrol agents apprehended 26,666 illegal immigrants attempting to sneak in between the ports of entry last month, while Customs and Border Protection officers at the ports found another 10,029 people attempting to come even though they had no permission.

Both were slight increases over January.

“This is typical of the migration patterns in the month of February. Based on historic data, migration patterns have shown an increase in apprehensions and entry attempts in the month of February, excluding [fiscal year] 17, since FY 2012,” CBP said.

The number of unaccompanied alien children (UAC) remained near 4,000, or less than a third of what it was during the peak months under President Obama. The number of families — usually mothers and children — has become a bigger problem, with nearly 10,000 entering in February.

