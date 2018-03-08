Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri said Thursday that she supports the Second Amendment, despite the fact that the National Rifle Association has given her an “F” on gun legislation.

Mrs. McCaskill, a Democrat up for re-election in November, said she supports raising the age for buying an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and more power for the courts to temporarily remove guns from people deemed a threat to the community.

“The NRA has come after me in every election I’ve ever had,” Mrs. McCaskill said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “I have an ‘F’ from the NRA. Having said that, I am a supporter of the Second Amendment. … I was raised around guns, i was raised in a rural community. My dad was an avid marksman and hunter.”

Mrs. McCaskill said supporting more gun safety is not the same as infringing on gun rights.

