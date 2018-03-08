The special congressional election playing out in western Pennsylvania between Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone is now a “toss-up,” according to the new analysis from the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.

The shift from leaning Republican reflects a growing sentiment among both parties that the momentum is on Mr. Lamb’s side in the 18th Congressional District, which President Trump carried by almost 20 points in 2016, as well as in numerous races across the nation, Kyle Kondik wrote.

The breakdown of the midterm races includes 25 ratings changes favorable to Democrats, while no race moved in the GOP direction.

“That speaks to the overall political environment, which clearly favors Democrats right now,” the analysis said.

Mr. Trump hopes to give Mr. Saccone a final boost when he returns to the district to campaign with the Republican a second time.

