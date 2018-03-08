President Trump dined at the Georgetown home of former Bush administration lawyer C. Boyden Gray Wednesday night with donors who will help his re-election campaign.
Among those in attendance were Dallas financial executive Roy W. Bailey, Oklahoma oil billionaire Harold Hamm and Donald Trump Jr., according to published reports.
A White House spokeswoman said it was a dinner with donors but not a fundraising event.
Mr. Gray served as White House counsel for President George H.W. Bush, and as U.S. ambassador to the European Union under President George W. Bush.
The independent groups America First Policies and America First Action are seeking to raise $100 million this year to support Mr. Trump and various Republican congressional candidates. Mr. Hamm and Mr. Bailey serve on the board of America First Policies.
