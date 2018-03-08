SUGAR GROVE, W.Va. (AP) - A former Navy base in West Virginia is being converted into a substance abuse treatment center.

Media outlets report Brentwood, Tennessee-based Meridian Behavioral Health Systems announced Wednesday the former Naval Information Operations Center support base in Pendleton County will become a 95-bed treatment facility.

Officials announced the Highlands at Sugar Grove treatment center is expected to open by July.

Meridian last year bought Charleston’s Highland Hospital, outpatient provider Process Strategies and Highland Health Center, a 16-bed substance abuse treatment and detoxification program.

The 123-acre (50-hectare) Sugar Grove property was decommissioned in 2015 and sold at auction for $4 million in 2016. Mellivora Partners of Birmingham, Alabama, had hoped to convert the property to a health care campus for active-duty military personnel and West Virginia residents.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.