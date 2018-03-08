Daily Leader, Madison, March 7

Legislature, candidates on opposite sides?

By coincidence, the South Dakota Legislature voted down an open government issue in the same week one of the leading candidates for governor put the issue front and center of her campaign.

A bill that would bar local governments from negotiating confidential settlements passed through the Senate but died in a house committee. Vermillion legislator and retired judge Art Rusch had championed the bill, but opposition in the House Local Government committee put an end to it, at least for this session.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, who is running for governor, announced her “Sunshine Initiative,” a series of open government ideas to improve transparency for both state and local governments.

Bullet point No. 5: “Limit confidential settlement agreements. You deserve to know how your money is being spent, but current law allows the state to negotiate confidential agreements so as to protect wrongdoers - even when your tax dollars are used to pay out a settlement. As governor, I would work to limit the state’s ability to engage in secret transactions like this, allowing it only when necessary to protect a victim’s privacy.”

The other two leading candidates for governor, Attorney General Marty Jackley and state Sen. Billie Sutton, have also pledged to support open government policy improvements (and have demonstrated that commitment in their current jobs). Some Sioux Falls mayoral candidates have made openness a cornerstone of their campaigns.

So does this lead to a governor vs. Legislature disagreement next session? We believe whoever is elected governor will introduce legislation similar to that just defeated. Will the Senate support it again? Will the House Local Government committee oppose it again? We’re eager to see progress on the confidential settlement issue in 2018. It deserves support from both the governor and the legislature.

___

Rapid City Journal, Rapid City, March 5

A new arena is the best path forward

After months of study that led to a considerably less costly plan for a new arena at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, the city council voted 9-1 Monday for a $130 million facility. The other option was to spend at least $25 million on repairs and upgrades for a 41-year-old arena.

It’s a plan that does not raise taxes. The money comes from the Vision Fund, the beneficiary of sales tax revenue that built the civic center in 1972 and Barnett Arena, which opened in 1977. It also is money that if not dedicated to a new arena will be spent on other projects that might not have an economic impact for the city.

But despite the undeniable success of a facility that has generated millions of dollars of sales tax revenue and the equally undeniable fact that the arena is outdated, there are opponents and that could lead to yet another special election. If that is the case, it will be a referendum on Rapid City’s future.

Some residents feel like this was resolved when voters rejected a plan in 2015 offered by the Sam Kooiker administration. Therefore, it should never be considered again, a preposterous notion. Mayor Kooiker’s plan was vastly different. It called for an arena that could seat 19,000 people with room for an indoor football field. Plans also called for a 2,000-stall parking garage.

The price tag was $180 million. The financing was estimated to cost $240 million. It would have required the city to spend nearly 100 percent of its Vision Funds for 30 years to service the debt. At the time, concerns arose that the city would have to dip into the Capital Improvement Fund to help pay the enormous debt.

Mayor Steve Allender’s plan calls for an arena that seats 12,000 to 13,000 and costs $130 million. The interest payments add $50 million to the bill. The city now has $25 million for an initial payment. As a result, the city plans to borrow no more than $110 million for the project and would initially use 51 percent of Vision Funds - projected to be a total of $11.8 million in 2018 - with that percentage decreasing in future years.

Those who have made up their minds to oppose any plan proposed by Mayor Allender got a boost recently when five former mayors came out against the project in an op-ed on this page. Their primary concerns focused on what they called unanswered questions. Former mayors Hanks, Shaw, McLaughlin, Carlyle and Munson had questions about return on investment, operation costs, parking, the future of the existing Barnett Arena and who future tenants might be in a new arena.

Another former mayor, Don Barnett, said those were the same arguments he heard while leading the city when it built the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. He dismisses those concerns now. Instead, he points to all that has happened since the civic center and arena were built.

In addition to bringing state basketball tournaments to Rapid City for the first time - one of the goals of what would later become known as the Don Barnett Arena - the civic center attracted events unforeseen at the time.

“No one dreamed,” he said, that the civic center would need to double its convention space in just eight years and the facility would someday host Elvis Presley, the annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, the annual Lakota National Invitational event, the Rapid City Thrillers basketball team and more recently the Rapid City Rush hockey team.

Looking back, there’s no question the civic center and Barnett Arena have provided a tremendous economic stimulus to the community. It boosted the hospitality industry, created jobs and opportunities, and helped Rapid City expand from a summer tourism town to a community that attracts visitors year-round.

Rapid City has grown considerably since 1972 when around 44,000 people lived here. It now has a population of around 75,000 and continues to grow with valuable additions like Black Hills Energy’s new $70 million corporate headquarters, the Buffalo Crossing mixed-use project, Regional Health’s expansion and new apartment complexes that offer attractive amenities.

Rapid City is changing into a more modern community, while Barnett Arena now largely stands as a monument to the past.

Since 2009, attendance has dropped around 25 percent at the civic center and the number of events at Barnett Arena dropped from around 90 in 2009 to 60 in 2016, according to the city. Its vintage design no longer accommodates top-tier acts or events that generate a significant economic impact and help put Rapid City on the map. It is even getting increasingly difficult to comfortably host successful events like the stock show in December, which attracts thousands of visitors from the entire northern plains over a two-week period.

If the city were to only upgrade the facility and make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, it would do little to keep up with the demands of the modern economy.

Some opponents say that what we have is good enough for Rapid City and that a new facility is a waste of taxpayers’ dollars. If those voices had prevailed in 1972, Rapid City would be a smaller and less dynamic community today.

The city council has approved a reasonable plan that does not raise property taxes or the sales tax for the Vision Fund, which was initially approved to build the civic center. It only makes sense that the same fund be used to build a new arena now rather than later when it will be far more costly to maintain a vision for a more prosperous community that seeks to improve the quality of life for current and future residents.

Mayor Allender and the city council deserve credit for learning from the past and looking to the future. They were elected to study the issues and make decisions. In this case, they made the right one.

___

American News, Aberdeen, March 8

Basketball takes center stage in Aberdeen, across state

Brace yourself for an abundance of basketball.

The sport will take center stage in Aberdeen for the next week-plus.

In fact, it has already been a big week for hoops all across South Dakota.

In northeastern South Dakota, fans are stoked because both Northern State University teams are doing well.

The Wolves will be playing this weekend in the first rounds of the NCAA Division II national tournaments, both qualifying for the Central Regional. The men start Saturday in Missouri, and the women Friday in Sioux Falls.

It would take either team six wins to claim a national title.

Win or lose, it has been a tremendously exciting season with a combined 56 games won by the Wolves.

We hope both squads can add to that total.

Meanwhile in Aberdeen, the city will be hosting back-to-back weekends of high school state basketball championships.

The Class B girls will take center stage Thursday through Saturday. Two-time defending champion Sully Buttes is in town, as are the always-competitive Warner girls.

Welcome all.

The Class B boys will take over Aberdeen next weekend.

Over those six days at the Barnett Center on the Northern campus, there will be 24 games played and two state champions crowned.

Aberdeen always seems to earn rave reviews for its hosting of state tournaments. We hope everyone does his or her part and goes the extra mile so those four- and five-star reviews continue. Make our visitors feel welcome and special.

Even though there can only be two champions, all of the teams can leave Aberdeen with high marks if they play hard, display good sportsmanship and are respectful of others.

That goes for the fans as well. One or two bad fans can tarnish a town’s reputation for months.

Of course, there is still a lot of basketball being played across South Dakota even though the seasons are nearing an end. Sioux Falls is in the final week of hosting 66 college basketball games in 18 days.

Sioux Falls also will host the State AA high school boys and girls basketball state championships March 15-17 at the Premier Center and the connected Sioux Falls Arena.

The Central High School girls will play in the AA tourney, while the Roncalli High School girls will play in the State A tourney this weekend in Watertown. Good luck to both.

Meanwhile, Rapid City will host the State A boys’ tourney next weekend.

In addition to that, South Dakota will send at least two representatives to the NCAA Division I national tournaments in the South Dakota State University men’s and women’s teams. On Tuesday, combined crowds of 19,818 watched the Jackrabbits defeat their University of South Dakota rivals in the two Summit League championships in Sioux Falls.

The Coyote women have an outside chance of being selected for the NCAA tournament. If not, both USD squads will continue play in the NIT tournaments.

That’s a lot of success in a basketball-loving state. South Dakotans should take some time in the next 10 days or so to appreciate it and maybe even take in a game or two.

The season - and the many fans visiting Aberdeen - will be gone before you know it.

