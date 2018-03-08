Hillary Clinton honored a transgender woman on Thursday to mark International Women’s Day.
The tweet referred to Virginia state Delegate Danica Roem, the first elected openly transgender state lawmaker.
Other women honored by Mrs. Clinton include Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, gun-control advocate Emma Gonzalez and members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer and Hockey teams.
