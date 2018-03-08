Hillary Clinton honored a transgender woman on Thursday to mark International Women’s Day.

@pwcdanica put a huge crack in the glass ceiling last November, then got right to work to serve her constituents. pic.twitter.com/BHsTLTI8c4 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 8, 2018

The tweet referred to Virginia state Delegate Danica Roem, the first elected openly transgender state lawmaker.

Other women honored by Mrs. Clinton include Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, gun-control advocate Emma Gonzalez and members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer and Hockey teams.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.