COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A judge has refused to increase the sentence for a former South Carolina lawmaker who pleaded guilty to misconduct in office in an investigation of Statehouse corruption.
Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen ruled Tuesday she will not re-sentence former House majority leader Rick Quinn for his plea in December. Mullen last month sentenced Quinn to two years of probation, 500 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine.
Prosecutor David Pascoe had asked Mullen to consider a stiffer sentence for Quinn, whom Pascoe has called the most corrupt politician at the Statehouse.
But Mullen wrote that Pascoe should not have accepted the plea to a single charge if he wanted Quinn to receive a harsher sentence.
Pascoe said Wednesday he disagrees with Mullen but did not say whether he would appeal.
