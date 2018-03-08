COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A judge has refused to increase the sentence for a former South Carolina lawmaker who pleaded guilty to misconduct in office in an investigation of Statehouse corruption.

Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen ruled Tuesday she will not re-sentence former House majority leader Rick Quinn for his plea in December. Mullen last month sentenced Quinn to two years of probation, 500 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine.

Prosecutor David Pascoe had asked Mullen to consider a stiffer sentence for Quinn, whom Pascoe has called the most corrupt politician at the Statehouse.

But Mullen wrote that Pascoe should not have accepted the plea to a single charge if he wanted Quinn to receive a harsher sentence.

Pascoe said Wednesday he disagrees with Mullen but did not say whether he would appeal.

