SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The special primary election to replace a senator who resigned amid sexual harassment allegations will be June 5, the same day as the statewide primary.

Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday scheduled the general election for Aug. 7 if no candidate for the Los Angeles-area seat wins an outright majority in June.

Democratic Sen. Tony Mendoza resigned his seat last month ahead of a possible vote to expel him. But he has said he may run again despite an investigation that found he likely harassed six women.

Brown previously set June 5 for special general elections to replace three Democratic Assemblymen from Los Angeles. Raul Bocanegra and Matt Dababneh resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct and Sebastian Ridley-Thomas quit citing health issues. The primaries in those races will be April 3.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.