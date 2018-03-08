More than half of Americans oppose President Trump’s suggestion that teachers should be armed following the mass shooting at a Florida high school, according to a new survey.

The NBC/SurveyMoney poll also finds a wide partisan divide on the issue, with 88 percent of Democrats and 64 percent of independents coming out against the idea, and 80 percent of Republicans backing it.

Overall, 56 percent of respondents opposed the idea, and 42 percent backed it.

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month sparked renewed calls from Democrats for stricter gun laws. Accused gunman Nikolas Cruz, 19, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

The survey was conducted from Feb. 26-28 and included 2,857 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.