NEW YORK (AP) - New York’s Metro-North commuter railroad has partially restored service after storm-downed trees caused signal and power problems.
The railroad’s Harlem, Hudson and New Haven lines were suspended on Wednesday night. On Thursday, they were operating on a reduced schedule, which carries roughly half of their weekday ridership.
