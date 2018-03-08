Michael Steele, a former chairman of the Republican National Committee, said Thursday he is “heartened” by the action the Florida Legislature has taken to stem gun violence following a school shooting last month that left 17 dead.

Mr. Steele said he expects Republican Gov. Rick Scott to sign a bill that passed the Florida House that would, among other things, raise the age for buying a firearm to 21, establish a three-day waiting period for most gun purchases, and create a program that would allow teachers and staff to be armed.

“It speaks to what can happen when people really put the pushback on the legislators,” he said.

Mr. Steele admitted he is surprised that the measure passed the Legislature “but actually very heartened by it.” He said the student activism on the issue “shocked’ lawmakers.

“I think this pushback on the NRA is the fascinating thing,” Mr. Steele said. “Look at what those students were able to do by raising the voice the way they did. They got major corporations to begin to pull back their associations [with the NRA].”

Mr. Steele said concerns over gun violence is not a partisan issue, and he said what happened in Florida could serve a model for similar efforts elsewhere.

‘That is a whole new ground game here and watch it spread,” he said.

