HONOLULU (AP) - A woman who lost both her kidneys when she went to an Army hospital for the birth of her third child has been awarded $24.7 million.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin S.C. Chang found that Marites Campano was severely and permanently injured as a result of sepsis caused by a bacterial infection that was not timely diagnosed or treated.

The 37-year-old woman was pale, had low pressure and a fast heart rate after arriving at Tripler Medical Center in July 2013. Her condition deteriorated, but she didn’t receive intravenous antibiotics, according to court documents.

By the time she was sent to the intensive-care unit, she suffered from multi-organ failure and was put on a ventilator. Campano lost both her kidneys and will need care for the rest of her life.

“What happened there was totally unnecessary,” said Rick Fried, the woman’s attorney. “It has been a very, very rough course and has totally changed her life.”

The case went to trial only for damages because the government admitted liability.

A $10 million settlement agreed to by the federal government in June was rejected by the U.S. Attorney General’s office.

