Richard Cordray said in the fourth Democratic gubernatorial debate in Ohio that he would like to be known as “Richard the Lionhearted.”

Widely considered the front-runner in the contest, Mr. Cordray found himself under attack on the debate stage in Toledo, where William O’Neill, a former member of the state Supreme Court, dubbed him “Richard the Prince” and argued the Ohio Democratic Party has put its finger on the scale for Mr. Cordray.

“It has been said tonight that I am Prince Richard, I would prefer to be known as Richard the Lionhearted,” Mr. Cordray countered. “I have been earning name recognition … not for 20 months, but for 20 years.”

The 58-year-old has a long record of public service. He served as the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from 2012 to 2017. Before that he served as Ohio attorney general, solicitor general and treasurer.

Mr. O’Neill launched a series of attacks against Mr. Cordray, saying the the Ohio AFL-CIO should be “ashamed of themselves” for endorsing Mr. Cordray and lining up for the “coronation of Prince Richard.”

“Understand what is going on here folks,” Mr. O’Neil said. “The Ohio Democratic party is trying to rig this election. It is not going to work.”

Former Rep. Dennis Kucinich and state Sen. Joe Schiavoni also are running for the party’s nomination in the May 8 primary election.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.