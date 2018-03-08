House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer said Thursday the Florida legislature’s “positive” step toward tighten gun laws contrasts with the lack of action on Capitol Hill following one of the deadliest school shootings in the nation’s history.

Mr. Hoyer said most Americans “overwhelmingly” support expanding background checks for gun purchases, but Congress has failed to act because the GOP is more beholden to the NRA than they are to “vulnerable” Americans.

“I think the only conclusion that one can draw is that the NRA is opposed to it, and they don’t want to offend the NRA,” the Maryland Democrat said on CNN. “I think that is tragic frankly.”

“It is against the will of the American people, it is against the safety of our children,” he said. “It is against the safety of people going concerts, going to nightclubs, going to churches, going to other places where people are vulnerable.”

The Florida House on Wednesday sent Republican Gov. Rick Scott a gun control bill — the first to pass the legislature in over two decades — that would require a three-day waiting period for most gun purchases, a person to be 21 years old to buy a firearm, and gives law enforcement more power to confiscate guns.

Mr. Scott declined to say whether he would sign the bill, which also bans the sale of bump stocks and creates a program that would allow some teachers and staff to be armed in schools.

Mr. Hoyer said he opposes arming teachers, but likes other parts of the Florida bill.

The measure comes after a shooting last month at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that left 17 dead.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.