South Korea and the U.S. plan to make a “major announcement” on North Korea at 7 p.m. Thursday.

President Trump told reporters at the White House in an impromptu appearance about the timing of the announcement but didn’t disclose details.

Fox News, quoting a senior U.S. official, reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is extending an invitation to meet with Mr. Trump.

South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong will also announce an upcoming meeting between South Korean president Moon Jae-in and the North Korean leader, Fox reported.

Asked if it pertains to possible talks between the U.S. and North Korea, the president replied, “It’s almost beyond that. Hopefully, you will give me credit.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the South Korean national security adviser will make an announcement at the White House.

South Korea and North Korea concluded two days of historic talks in Pyongyang this week.

