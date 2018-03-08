WASHINGTON (AP) - The State Department has offered a $5 million reward for information on Pakistani Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah in the latest U.S. effort to pressure militants in the South Asian nation.
The announcement came a day after Fazlullah’s son was reported killed in a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan.
Fazlullah is the leader of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan said to be responsible for numerous terrorist acts against Pakistani and U.S. interests including a failed attempt to detonate an explosive device in New York’s Times Square in 2010.
Fazlullah is also blamed for the 2012 shooting of Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai (mah-LAH’-lah YOO’-suhf-zeye), now a Nobel peace laureate.
Additionally, the department offered Thursday $3 million each for information on two other Pakistani militant leaders, Abdul Wali and Mangal Bagh.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.