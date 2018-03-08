RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - As part of National Consumer Protection Week, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is urging veterans and military families to familiarize themselves with special protections in state and federal law to help shield veterans from fraud, scams and abusive business practices.

Herring said veterans and military families are often targeted by scammers because they have a consistent income and can often be called away from home for long periods of time.

Last year, Herring introduced a legal resource guide to help veterans and military families understand their employment rights, consumer protection resources, educational and tax rights and benefits. The guide is available at every Department of Veterans Services Benefits Offices, on college campuses and online at www.VaMilGuide.com .

