DENVER (AP) - Majority Democrats in Colorado’s House are losing one seat following the expulsion of Rep. Steve Lebsock on sexual misconduct allegations.
Colorado’s Republican Party said Friday a GOP vacancy committee will appoint a replacement for the suburban Denver district.
Republicans get the seat because Lebsock changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican during the House debate on March 2 before his expulsion.
The GOP suggested it might not appoint a successor and allow Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, to do so.
But it says it won’t reward what it calls “Democrats’ bad behavior.”
Five women accused Lebsock of harassment. Lebsock contested the claims.
Democrats will hold a 36-29 House majority after the appointment.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.