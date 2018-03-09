PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Two confidants of a former Rhode Island state senator say Nicholas Kettle told them he engaged in sex with a teenage State House page.

The Providence Journal reported Friday the statements are included in more than 200 pages of court documents filed this week.

Kettle resigned from office on February 22 and has pleaded not guilty to charges of extorting sex from a page in 2011 and video voyeurism in January against a now former girlfriend.

The newspaper reports that Kettle’s campaign treasurer and a Coventry Republican Town Committee member told state police detectives about their conversations with Kettle last month. The court documents also show prosecutors may call more than 30 potential witnesses.

A lawyer for the 27-year-old former politician has denied his client committed wrongdoing.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.