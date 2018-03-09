ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - More than $8 million in federal funding is available for emergency response teams across New York state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that $8.5 million in funding from the federal government’s State Homeland Security Program can be used to support hazardous materials teams, bomb squads, bomb-detection K-9 teams, SWAT units and urban search teams.

The Democrat says the funding will help ensure that New York’s first responders have the tools and resources they need to protect local communities.

The grant program is managed by the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

Specialty teams seeking a grant must submit their applications to the agency by April 17.

