LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A former state senator and gubernatorial candidate will serve on the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

Lawmakers voted 36-0 on Friday to confirm Tom Carlson of Holdrege to the post.

The commission enforces Nebraska laws that regulate campaign finance issues, lobbying and conflicts of interests for elected officials.

Carlson served in the Legislature from 2007 to 2015, including a stint as chairman of the Natural Resources Committee.

By law, the commission’s membership is balanced politically and geographically. Carlson is a registered Republican who ran for governor in the 2014, but came in fifth out of six candidates in the GOP primary.

Former state Sen. Kate Sullivan of Cedar Rapids has also been chosen to serve on the commission.

