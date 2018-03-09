MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minnesota group is rallying around a tenured Augsburg University professor who has been asked to meet with federal immigration officials to discuss a “plan for removal.”

Mzenga Wanyama, 60, is set to meet with Immigration and Customs Enforcement Friday, Minnesota Public Radio reported . A group of colleagues and other supporters plan to appear outside the ICE office in St. Paul.

Wanyama moved to the U.S. from Kenya in 1992 on a student visa. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota and now teaches English, literature and African American history at Augsburg University as an associate professor.

Wanyama was denied asylum after his visa expired, but accepted a deal that required him to report to ICE on a regular basis. He’s been checking in with the agency since 2012. Wanyama was originally set to next meet with officials in May, but he then received a letter informing him of the March 9 meeting.

“I have a job here, I’m working, I’m almost due to retire,” Wanyama said. “Being sent away to some country I have not been to in almost a quarter century doesn’t make any sense. But the ball is in their court. They could insist that I leave.”

Wanyama is an important part of the community, said Michael Lansing, an associate professor of history at Augsburg.

“Our students really count on him and his classes,” Lansing said. “He teaches classes in Postcolonial theory and in African American literature and that particular specialty is crucial for our students to understand the broader world.”

