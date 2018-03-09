LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Lincoln City Council is expected to consider a proposal to ban gun bump stocks.

The proposal by Democratic Councilwomen Leirion Gaylor Baird and Jane Raybould would make it unlawful for anyone to sell, give away, furnish or possess a multi-burst trigger activator within city limits, the Lincoln Journal Star reported .

“This closes a loophole in our laws that allows someone to turn a lawful weapon into a machine gun,” Gaylor Baird said.

The trigger devices allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly. A bump stock was used in the Las Vegas concert shooting last year that killed 58 people and injured more than 500.

The ordinance said the devices “are undesirable for any legitimate hunting or sporting purpose as they severely compromise accuracy and the ability to control a weapon.”

While a more comprehensive federal approach would be preferable, Gaylor Baird said, the city should do what it can to make it harder for someone to acquire bump stocks.

Former Democratic Councilman Dan Marvin suggested the idea of a bump stock ban in a letter to the council last month. He said that while some may argue the city shouldn’t get involved in firearms issues and should instead leave such legislation to state or federal governments, the city already has ordinances that address weapons, including one that bans switchblades.

“Are we really OK with a law that prohibits a type of knife but is silent on a device that turns a gun into a machine gun?” Marvin wrote.

A public hearing on the issue will likely be held March 19. The council could vote on the proposal March 26.

