SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) - A fatal accident involving an Amtrak train caused heavy delays for New Jersey Transit trains traveling between Newark Penn Station and New York.

Officials say the Amtrak train struck and killed a man on the tracks near the Secaucus Junction station around 6:10 a.m. Friday. The name of the man killed has not been released and it wasn’t immediately clear why he was on the tracks.

The tracks were partially reopened shortly after accident occurred. But delays of up to an hour were reported throughout the morning commute.

Authorities say none of the Savannah, Georgia-bound train’s crew or the 135 passengers aboard it were hurt. The train was delayed for more than three hours due to the accident investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.