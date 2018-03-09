House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Congress shouldn’t get involved in investigating President Trump’s alleged 2006 affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, arguing that there are much more pressing issues at hand such as the budget and national security.

“Let me just say that I’m more concerned about the president’s policies, which undermine the national security of America’s working families,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said during a news conference. “For example, his budget — cutting Medicare, cutting Medicaid, cutting Social Security disability benefits, cutting Housing and Urban Development, cutting food stamps, cutting education.

“That’s what Congress should get involved with,” she continued. “So I don’t know that we necessarily have to get involved in any of that. You can be sure if any of that were happening with the Democrats, the Republicans would be very involved in it, but our time should be spent making the future better for the American people and creating good-paying jobs, reducing costs.”

Mrs. Pelosi said Congress should be invested in creating an economy “that works for everyone” and not wasting time investigating “rumors about the president’s personal life.”

Mr. Trump has denied engaging in a consensual sexual encounter with Ms. Daniels at a hotel room in 2006, one year after he married first lady Melania Trump. Ms. Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, filed a lawsuit against the president this week seeking to void a nondisclosure agreement she signed toward the end of the 2016 presidential election, which would have prevented her from discussing their alleged affair.

