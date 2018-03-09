Vice President Mike Pence cheered the strong jobs report Friday that showed a huge spike of new hires in February, saying the cause is Trump administration economic policies.

“GREAT NEWS! 313,000 new JOBS created in February and nearly 3 million jobs added since @POTUS was elected,” he tweeted. “A year of ACTION, a year of RESULTS!”

Analysts credit the tax-cut law with generating confidence among businesses that economic growth will accelerate.

Mr. Pence singled out the boost in construction jobs, noting a Wall Street Journal report that “construction firms added 61,000 workers, the biggest increase in nearly 11 years for the sector.”

The Labor Department’s February jobs report showed employment up in construction, retail, professional and business services, manufacturing, financial activities and mining.

