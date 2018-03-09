Florida Gov. Rick Scott of Florida on Friday signed legislation into law that aims to prevent future school shootings, weeks after a gunman went on a shooting spree at a Parkland high school that left 17 people dead.

The law paves the way for some teachers and staff to carry firearms, raises the legal age for buying guns from 18 to 21 and establishes a three-day waiting period on gun purchases.

‘Every student in Florida has a right to learn in a safe environment, and every parent has a right to send their kids to school knowing they will return safely at the end of the day,” the Republican governor said at the bill-signing ceremony. “Today I am signing bipartisan legislation that will help us achieve that.”

