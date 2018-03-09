Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Friday he is OK with the reports of “chaos” inside the Trump administration, considering the president’s record of accomplishment and the way he has followed through on his campaign promises.

“If chaos gets you 313,000 jobs last month, it gets North Korea to the table, it gets ISIS on the run, border crossing down, the regulatory state dismantled, conservative judges, than I think we are doing pretty damn good,” Mr. Spicer said on “Fox & Friends.”

Mr. Spicer, who resigned as spokesman in July after a tumultuous tenure, said that there is a lesson to be learned from Mr. Trump.

“For all of the concerns about the steel tariffs and this and that, at the end of the day what the president is doing is exactly what he said he was going to do, which is something that politicians up and down the ballot should take a look at,” he said.

