4:25 p.m.

A professor at Augsburg University in Minnesota has been told to report back to immigration authorities next month and begin making plans for his deportation to Kenya.

Professor Mzenga Wanyama was asked to meet with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials Friday to discuss a “plan for removal.” His supporters were concerned that he’d be deported immediately.

After the meeting, Wanyama told supporters he was told to make “concrete plans for departure” but now his attorneys have time to explore options, Minnesota Public Radio News reports.

Wanyama teaches English, literature and African-American literary history. He came to the U.S. on a student visa in 1992 and was denied asylum after it expired.

Augsburg University President Paul Pribbenow expressed support for Wanyama and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he’ll fight Wanyama’s deportation.

11 a.m.

A Minnesota group is rallying around a tenured Augsburg University professor who’s been asked to meet with federal immigration officials to discuss a “plan for removal.”

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Mzenga Wanyama is set to meet with Immigration and Customs Enforcement Friday. A group of colleagues and other supporters plan to appear outside the ICE office in St. Paul.

Wanyama moved to the U.S. from Kenya in 1992 on a student visa. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota and now teaches English, literature and African American history at Augsburg University as an associate professor.

Wanyama was denied asylum after his visa expired, but accepted a deal that required him to report to ICE on a regular basis. He’s been checking in with the agency since 2012.

