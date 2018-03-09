DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan agency says drinking water in three southeastern communities have tested positive for contamination.

MLive.com reports that the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality found perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances in water in New Baltimore, Mount Clemens and Ira Township. The agency tested groundwater and treated drinking water in the area in January.

The agency issued letters March 2 alerting residents to the presence of the substances, which have been used in non-stick cookware, stain resistant fabrics and firefighting foams. The chemicals have been linked to cancer, thyroid disorders, elevated cholesterol and other diseases.

The department says current contamination levels don’t pose any significant danger. Tests found less than 10 parts-per-trillion in the water samples tested, while the EPA health advisory level is 70 parts-per-trillion.

The contamination is believed to have originated in Lake St. Clair.

