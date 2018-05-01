BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The Maine American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to get citizen checkpoint records stemming from a stopped coach bus.

The Bangor Daily News reports the ACLU filed the suit Tuesday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection failed to comply with a Freedom of Information Act Request that was filed in January. According to the suit, customs agents stopped a coach bus at the Bangor Transportation Center on Jan. 14 to check the passengers’ citizenship status.

The suit claims the event is just one of many reports of customs agents stopping bus passengers without a warrant or probable cause. The ACLU says the department records are of “significant public interest.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials declined to comment on pending litigation.

