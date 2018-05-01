The Ukrainian army has received the first tranche of a large shipment of advanced U.S. anti-tank missile systems under a weapons pact inked between Washington and Kiev in March.

The first deliveries of the the FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missile, the shoulder-fired weapon is armed with a so-called “fire and forget” guided missile system designed for U.S. Army infantry units are now in the hands of Ukrainian forces battling pro-Russian separatists in the former Soviet satellite state.

“The long-awaited weapons have arrived in the Ukrainian army and significantly strengthened the powerful deterrent effect of our combat capability and Euro-Atlantic security,” Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wrote in a social media post Tuesday. “We continue to work to strengthen our defense potential to rebuff Russian aggression.”

Officials from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the Pentagon directorate overseeing international arms deals with the U.S., notified Congress in March of the pending arms deal.

Under the terms of the pact, Kiev is slated to receive 210 Javelin missiles and 37 command launch units under the terms of the proposed arms sale, an agency statement said at the time.

The U.S. has also agreed to provide logistics and system support for the weapon systems, coupled with a small team of “basic skill trainers” to advise Ukrainian forces how to use the weapon in combat, according to details of the $47 million deal.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance” in Ukraine or in eastern Europe writ large, agency officials wrote.

Ukraine has repeatedly requested American and allied support against Russian-backed forces since they drove into the eastern half of the country in 2014. Until the Javelin sale, Washington had only agreed to provide Ukraine with training and equipment, including supplies of small arms such as assault rifles.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.