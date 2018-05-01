Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he’s been reviewing the documents on what he claims are Iran’s nuclear activity for months.

“I won’t say how we got it, and who got it, but Israel obtained this information, actually, in February,” Mr. Netanyahu said on Fox News.

He presented more than 100,000 documents to the public on Monday, claiming they prove Iran has continued to pursue a nuclear weapon despite the agreement reached under the Obama administration. Mr. Netanyahu said the documents were in Farsi and took months to translate, but that he informed President Trump about their existence in March. He gave them to the U.S. to investigate as well.

“It’s taken us a while, but I think we know what we know, and we’ve presented what we know,” Mr. Netanyahu said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the agency is still reviewing the documents and that he will be talking with European allies to determine what to do next.

The documents come as Mr. Trump debates pulling out of the Iran agreement. Both he and Mr. Netanyahu say there are flaws in the agreement, and it needs to be entirely done away with in order to make a new one.

May 12 is the deadline to either continuing waiving sanctions — as stipulated under the deal — or take new action against Iran.

