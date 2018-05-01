Billionaire Bill Gates was offered a White House post during a meeting with President Trump earlier this year, USA Today reported Tuesday.

The Microsoft co-founder said in an interview with Stat — a life science website — that he was offered the White House science adviser role, but he told the president it wasn’t a “good use of my time.”

The job is meant to help guide the president on these issues as well as manage the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Mr. Gates acknowledged that it may not have been a serious offer, but he said the exchange was “friendly.”

“I didn’t put him to the test, whether that was a serious thing or not. He probably himself didn’t know if he was serious. It was a friendly thing. He was being friendly,” he told Stat.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.