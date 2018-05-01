CHICAGO (AP) - Critics say Chicago’s gang member database is often inaccurate, outdated and racially skewed.

The Chicago Tribune obtained police records through a Freedom of Information Act request that shows the database features 128,000 names, not including juveniles.

Officers are instructed to document the known gang affiliation of those they arrest or stop in the street. Distinctive tattoos and information from informants can lead to the designation.

Critics say the criteria are too broad and people can’t dispute their inclusion on the list. They say the list targets African-Americans and Hispanics, who make up 95 percent of the database.

A police spokesman says the department plans to make changes to how people are added to the database, including notifying those added to the list and allowing them to appeal the designation.

