LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado soldier has been killed in combat in Afghanistan.

The Defense Department said Tuesday that 22-year-old Spc. Gabriel D. Conde of Loveland died April 30 after he was hit by enemy small arms fire in the Tagab District of Afghanistan.

The Army is investigating.

Conde was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. He was an airborne infantryman.

He enlisted in 2015 and deployed to Afghanistan in September.

