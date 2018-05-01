Condoleezza Rice said Tuesday that former Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson deserves credit for bringing North Korea to the negotiating table.

“I actually think former Secretary Tillerson actually deserves a lot of credit for putting together a pretty tough isolation campaign,” Ms. Rice, also a former secretary of state, said on CBS News.

She said that in addition to the sanctions, North Korean workers were expelled from other countries, as part of the pressure campaign to have them give up their nuclear program. Ms. Rice did warn President Trump and newly confirmed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to be fooled by North Korea’s initial willingness to compromise.

“It’s a brutal regime, a secretive regime. I have no problem negotiating with them, but beware,” Ms. Rice said.

Concerns of those who say Mr. Trump’s potential decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement would jeopardize talks with North Korea are unfounded, she said.

“This would be a little bit the pot calling the kettle black. The North Koreans saying Americans untrustworthy? I’m not too worried about that,” Ms. Rice said.

