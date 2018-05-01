HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Legislation making it a crime to sell, purchase, use or manufacture devices to enhance a firearm’s rate of fire, including bump stocks, was expected Tuesday night to clear the House of Representatives.

There was bipartisan support for an amendment making such a crime a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison. It passed 111-37. A vote on the overall bill was anticipated later Tuesday night.

The bill is in response to the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, where about a dozen bump stocks were found among the weapons used by the man who killed 58 people and injured 800 attending a country music festival.

“We saw the immense carnage that a simple accessory can do,” said Rep. William Tong, D-Stamford, a co-chairman of the General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee.

Under the bill, violators would face a class D felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both. The legislation also requires anyone who has such a device - within 90 days of moving into the state - to render it permanently inoperable, remove it from Connecticut or surrender it to the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection so it can be destroyed.

While proponents contend the bill is needed to protect public safety, opponents argued it is unnecessary and they expect it will be banned at the federal level in the coming months.

“We are banning an item that has never ever been involved in a crime in our state,” said Rep. Rob Sampson, R-Wolcott, who argued the legislation is “more about politics than policy.” He suggested gun control advocates are “almost out of ideas” after a wide-ranging gun control legislation passed after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

But Rep. Joe de la Cruz, D-Groton, said this ban could save lives, building upon Connecticut’s existing, stringent gun control laws.

“We’re actually a beacon for the country,” he said. “We shouldn’t stop where we’re at.”

If the bill passes, it will still need Senate approval.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.